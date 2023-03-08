The Big Question: 12 female investors on the outlook for recession in 2023 and how to allocate for it

International Women's Day

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 7 min read
To mark International Women's Day 2023, Investment Week spoke to 12 women fund managers, analysts and CIOs on their outlooks on recession this year, and how they were investing for that view.

Olivia Markham, co-manager of BlackRock World Mining trust

While there is a possibility of a recession in 2023 as a consequence of the recent macroeconomic headwinds the global economy has faced, there is scope for the economic backdrop to improve if we move past the peak of interest rate rises and inflation continues to fade. The reopening of China's economy should lead to increased demand for mined materials.

Furthermore, demand for the commodities required for the transition to net zero to continue to grow, while supply remains constrained. Mining companies have some of the strongest corporate balance sheets of any equity sector, which allows us to stay positive, regardless of the state of the global economy.

Kelly Prior, investment manager in the multi-manager team at Columbia Threadneedle Investments

There is an old adage that stock markets are not the same as economies, with the former being a discounting mechanism on the future prospects of the latter. In the first two months of the year, markets have gyrated between expecting a nailed-on recession and a minor slowdown.

It would be foolish to position with conviction assuming either outcome, given the recent swings in data; instead we are focused on the outlook for earnings and the polarised nature of the opportunity set from here. In an environment of heightened uncertainty, the risk/rewards of cash and bonds have become more favourable and are offering a genuine alternative to equities, something we have been unable to say for over a decade.

