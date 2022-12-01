Has 2022 killed-off the 60/40 portfolio?

Marlena Lee, global head of investment solutions, Dimensional Fund Advisors





It is important, particularly during difficult market conditions, for investors to focus not on where returns have been but on where they could be going in the months and years ahead.





Looking at the performance of a 60/40 portfolio following a decline of 10% or more since 1926, we can clearly see that returns on average have been strong in the subsequent one-, three-, and five-year periods.





History makes a strong case for investors to stick with their longer-term plan and should serve as a reminder that steep declines shouldn’t derail investors’ progress toward reaping the expected benefits of investing.