Has 2022 killed-off the 60/40 portfolio?

Experts give their thoughts

clock • 1 min read
Has 2022 killed off the 60/40 portfolio?
0 60 40 cover 580x358
1 marlena lee 580x358
Bode kirsten muzinich 580x358
3 rikkerink henk jan 580x358
4 jeremy cunningham 580x358
5 david aujla 580x358
6 vedat mizrahi 580x358
7 david kaye 580x358
8 giles parkinson 580x358
Gareth witcomb jp morgan 2018 580x358
10 david allen 580x358
0 60 40 cover 580x358
1 marlena lee 580x358
Bode kirsten muzinich 580x358
3 rikkerink henk jan 580x358
4 jeremy cunningham 580x358
5 david aujla 580x358
6 vedat mizrahi 580x358
7 david kaye 580x358
8 giles parkinson 580x358
Gareth witcomb jp morgan 2018 580x358
10 david allen 580x358

Related Topics

More on Alternatives

ECB blog: Bitcoin is on the 'road to irrelevance'
Alternatives

ECB blog: Bitcoin is on the 'road to irrelevance'

Neither payment system nor investment

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 30 November 2022 • 2 min read
Wes Crill of Dimensional Fund Advisors
Alternatives

Liquid alternatives may not be what they seem

Alternative to alts?

Wes Crill
clock 30 November 2022 • 3 min read
Four graphs explaining... alternatives
Alternatives

Four graphs explaining... alternatives

Four experts write

Investment Week
clock 29 November 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Powell signals slowdown in pace of interest rate hikes from December

01 December 2022 • 2 min read
02

10,000 Black Interns: It is about culture rather than diversity

01 December 2022 • 5 min read
03

Multi-asset portfolio managers Craig and Patel exit Quilter Investors

01 December 2022 • 2 min read
04

Peel Hunt profits wiped out as capital markets activity dries up

01 December 2022 • 1 min read
05

Has 2022 killed-off the 60/40 portfolio?

01 December 2022 • 1 min read
06

Gresham House hires sustainable infrastructure manager

01 December 2022 • 1 min read
06 Dec
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - December 2022

Register now
Trustpilot