Has 2022 killed-off the 60/40 portfolio?

Henk-Jan Rikkerink, global head of solutions and multi-asset, Fidelity International
Given the large range of alternative options, such as debt, real estate, private equity, venture capital, and infrastructure, and the potential for uncorrelated and sometime superior returns, it is perhaps now appropriate to consider a 50/30/20 of equity/fixed income/alternatives allocations as superior to a traditional 60/40 portfolio, particularly if investors agree that the persistently low or negative real returns of certain fixed income assets will undermine their credentials as ‘buy-and-hold’ investments.
Whether one takes this perspective or not, in a world of lower real returns investors should consider the growth and capital protection characteristics of all potential investments rather than just those of equities and fixed income to determine if they can improve the efficiency of their overall portfolios.