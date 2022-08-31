New platform to broaden wealth manager access to private markets

Tom Douie (pictured), former head of distribution at Muzinich & Co, is the firm's CEO.

The firm will seek to provide wealth and asset managers, advisors and distributors with access to an open architecture platform, offering a full range of ‘best-in-class' private investment solutions tailored and curated for distribution to underlying investors.

PM Alpha, which defines itself as a "simple one-stop shop" solution, aims to help wealth managers invest in the space without having to pay very high fees, rely on cumbersome paperwork or be cowed by high investment minimums.

The platform will include asset classes such as alternative credit, venture and growth capital, private equity and real assets, as well as access to co-investments.

Tom Douie, PM Alpha founder and CEO, said: "We aim to revolutionise private markets investments because we firmly believe that broad access to these markets is crucial for providing a wider range of asset classes to better serve the long-term needs of individual investors.

"We believe that in the current economic climate wealth managers need to have a larger toolkit to provide better long-term solutions to their clients and that is what we aim to help them achieve."

The team behind PM Alpha brings together a long-term track record as a principal investor across alternatives in funds and co-investments. Douie has previously worked at Morgan Stanley and Neuberger Berman and most recently served as global head of distribution at Muzinich & Co.

He is joined by former Citi Private Bank EMEA head of private equity investments Alexis Weber, who will serve as CIO, former Citi Private Bank EMEA Alternative Investments sales lead Melyan Guerrero and former Citi Private Bank EMEA operational due diligence lead Chloe Mercer.

PM Alpha will seek to leverage the experience and expertise, having worked closely with some of the world's leading Institutional investors, asset and wealth managers and family offices for over 20 years.