music industry
Six alternative trusts for genuine diversification
What should investors choose to expand their portfolios?
Hipgnosis Songs fund acquires three 'genius-level' music catalogues
Songs from writers Johntá Austin, Sean Garrett and Rico Love
Music veteran's Hipgnosis trust returns for second IPO attempt
Prveiously tried to list a year ago
Update: Music trust Hipgnosis Songs delays IPO for second time
To allow for completion of due diligence
Music investment trust backed by Glastonbury performer launches £200m IPO
Set to list in next two weeks
From Ed Sheeran to Harry Potter: The case for investing in the UK's creative industries
While the uncertainty caused by the Brexit vote may have called into question the long-term direction of travel for UK business, the country's creative industries continue to thrive.