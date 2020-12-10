All I want for Christmas is music: Royalties to play bigger part in alternative asset space

Hipgnosis' recent deal means it now owns a share of the rights to Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'. Photo: Sonia Moskowitz/Zuma Press/PA Images

Music royalties are expected to become an ever-increasing part of fund buyers' alternative asset exposure, as governance and disclosure in the space improves and more access vehicles launch.

The asset class came to prominence with the 1997 launch of 'Bowie bonds' sparking issuance of fixed income securities paying coupons of about 8% backed by royalties from artists including David Bowie, James Brown and The Isley Brothers.

Over the past decade, investment houses, including Round Hill Capital, have been offering private market funds investing directly in music royalties to clients.

These offerings put music royalties on the radar of fund buyers across the UK. However, until the 2018 IPO of Hipgnosis Songs Fund, they had been unable to access the asset class.

Hipgnosis, headed up by Sir Elton John's former manager Merck Mercuriadis, allowed wider access.

Despite failing with its first attempt to IPO, the fund has grown from £200m at launch to £1bn today across its ordinary and 'C' shares.

In early November, the Round Hill Music Royalty fund raised $282m, giving investors a second vehicle through which to access the burgeoning asset class.

Music royalties are seen by many as the ultimate long-duration asset, with rights to a song lasting for 70 years after the death of the last surviving songwriter.

The copyright holder collects a royalty every time a song is streamed, or used in a commercial work.

"It just struck us that music [royalties] essentially provided us with a long-term contractual income stream that was a different source of return for the portfolio," said Sanlam's head of multi-strategy Mike Pinggera.

Royalties give allocators a source of return uncorrelated to wider markets, as they tend to hold up well in most economic cycles. Between 1999 and 2011, for instance, sales of music records fell by almost 5% per annum, but royalty collections grew by 2.3% per year.

Round Hill's CEO Josh Gruss told Investment Week collections for its first private market fund were up 20% year-on-year in H1 2020, showing "the beauty of having a diversified portfolio".

"When the money we make from bars and restaurants is not doing well, there are other things that offset that. That in this case happens to be streaming," he explained.

Fergus Shaw, manager of the TM Cerno Select fund, said music was a "utility-like" asset, "particularly now that it is so cheap to listen to".

As well as the income stream generated by the royalties, many believe there remains potential for capital growth, particularly stemming from an expected reduction in the discount rate used by independent valuers to value catalogues.

Unicorn Mastertrust manager Peter Walls suggested a decrease in the discount rate from the current 9% to around 8% would lift Hipgnosis' NAV by around 18%.

Further, Walls added, there were plenty of tailwinds for streaming, with Spotify's user numbers rising by 27% year-on-year for 2020, while streamed music consumption in Japan, for instance, jumped from 10% in 2019 to 20% in 2020. "When you see these trends established, they tend to accelerate."

In addition, the institutionalisation of the asset class over time would also lead to further discount rate compression, "presenting potential for future capital upside" from a "relatively nascent asset class", said Charu Lahiri, investment manager at Handelsbanken Asset Management.

Another driver for capital growth is likely to come in the form of an incremental rise in the share of royalty revenue paid to songwriters, from 10.5% today to 15.1% by 2022. Moglione noted this was being challenged, "but if as expected it is eventually agreed would mean an uplift for songwriter revenue".