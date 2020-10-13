Round Hill looks to raise $375m for Hipgnosis competitor

Round Hill Music has rights to music from artists such as The Rolling Stones. Photo: Raph_PH/Flickr CC BY 2.0

Round Hill Music is targeting a $375m raise for its new music royalties investment trust as it looks to invest in a portfolio of songs from artists such as The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and Backstreet Boys.

Round Hill Music Royalty Fund will aim to provide investors with total returns of 9% to 11%, including a dividend yield of 4.5%. The firm said the returns would be largely uncorrelated to equity market movements and the effects of wider economic cycles, including the effects of Covid-19.

Round Hill said the fund will invest in a songwriter's copyright interest in a musical composition or song, the rights in the recording of the musical composition or song, as well as all such rights and assets considered by its investment manager to be ancillary thereto.

ACG tells 'emotional' GVP shareholders to 'get a grip' as it seeks two-year stay of execution

The fund's pipeline investments include over 40 catalogues with more than 120,000 songs, including Louis Armstrong's What a Wonderful World, Bonnie Tyler's Total Eclipse of the Heart and Bruno Mars' Just the Way You Are.

The IPO proceeds are expected to be invested within three to six months.

Investment Week previously reported the launch had been in the pipeline.

Josh Gruss, CEO of Round Hill Music LP, said he hoped the trust would become a major part of the firm's business.

"The prospect of offering investors the opportunity to potentially own a seed portfolio comprised of a flagship collection of Round Hill's assets that has been carefully curated by our team over the past decade is very exciting," Gruss added.

"Round Hill as a business has carefully created a catalogue of songs that are timeless and high quality and we look forward to having the opportunity to develop and diversify the business further as a listed entity in London."

Update: Tellworth pulls plans to launch UK trust for Marriage & Warren

Trevor Bowen, chair of Round Hill Music Royalty Fund, said the fund would offer investors "the opportunity to diversify their portfolios with exposure to a strong collection of timeless catalogues, including a large number of iconic classic hits that have a proven track record of long-term performance".

Bowen continued: "Round Hill Music LP has established itself as a significant music publishing business through compiling high quality music copyright catalogues over the past decade.

"They were the obvious choice for a manager in this compelling alternative asset class and we are delighted to offer investors access to a listed investment company under their stewardship."

Hipgnosis competitor

The trust will compete with the already established and fast-growing Hipgnosis Songs Fund, which will stand at £1bn in size once its 'C' shares are merged with its ordinary shares.

Numis analyst Priyesh Parmar said music royalties seemed to be considered an interesting asset class given the level of interest in Hipgnosis since it floated two years ago.

Stifel sees 'strong buying opportunity' in Secure Income REIT on 31% discount

"The presence of a large incumbent can be helpful for a new issue, given investors have already received a degree of education in the asset class," Parmar reasoned. However, he countered: "It can also be an obstacle as investors may be happy with their existing allocation and favour the larger, more liquid and already listed peer, rather than doing extensive due diligence on a potential IPO."

Parmar noted that live performances represent the largest income type for Round Hill's pipeline at around 38%, which have been hit hard by Covid.

He continued: "The pipeline is focused on more seasoned catalogues with 80% of the pipeline income between 1950 and 2010, versus 32% of Hipgnosis' portfolio by value being more than ten years old at March 2020.

"There may be some potential for spread compression given Hipgnosis has disclosed a significant uptick of the acquisition multiple for the pipeline identified in September at 18x from 13.9x of the historical annual blended acquisition multiple."

Round Hill was founded in 2010 and is currently the seventh largest music publishing company in the US. The firm said it had a ten-year track record through its three private funds, which have delivered a 17% gross internal rate of return.

Merian Chrysalis exceeds expectations with £95m fundraise

Its management team has over 200 years' experience across music publishing, recorded music, finance and investment, with Gruss having been a financial analyst at Bear Stearns before heading up the Gruss & Co. family office. He has been CEO of Round Hill since 2011.

Round Hill and the individual members of the management team will invest $10m in total in the IPO.

Round Hill said it has an internal team that specialised in synchronisation in music placement in film, advertising, TV, trailers, sports and video games that had generated more than $100m in additional value since 2002.