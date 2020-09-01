Hipgnosis snaps up catalogue of Mötley Crüe songwriter Nikki Sixx

Hipgnois Songs Fund has added the music catalogue of Mötley Crüe founding member and producer Nikki Sixx to its portfolio.

Sixx has been the bassist and lead songwriter of the heavy metal group since their inception in 1981.

They went on to sell more than 100 million albums worldwide, seven of which achieved multi-platinum status in the US - Shout at the Devil, Theatre of Pain and Girls, Girls, Girls - being among them.

Hipgnosis said it had acquired 100% of Sixx's writer's share of PRO income and writer's SoundExchange in respect of a catalogue that contains 305 songs.

Hipgnosis acquires catalogue of Wu-Tang Clan's Robert 'RZA' Diggs

The collection includes all albums for Mötley Crüe, including their US number-one LP, Dr Feelgood.

In addition, their hit singles Kickstart My Heart and Home Sweet Home have received more than 222 million and 102 million streams on Spotify respectively.

Hipgnosis founder Merck Mercuriadis said: "Mötley Crüe were single-handedly responsible for the Los Angeles rock explosion of the 1980s.

"[They paved] the way for everyone that came in their wake and putting rock music back onto Top 40 radio and the pop charts," Mercuriadis added.

"Nikki was the catalyst and architect of all of that and we are delighted to welcome him to the Hipgnosis family."

Hipgnosis acquires Barry Manilow's music catalogue

Sixx said: "Merck and his team at Hipgnosis are an artist friendly forward thinking company. Looking to the future, I am grateful that they will treat my music with great care and respect."

As well as his success with Mötley Crüe, Sixx has also co-written and produced songs for the likes of Alice Cooper, Meat Loaf and Sex Pistols' guitarist Steve Jones.

He also launched his side project Sixx:A.M. alongside DJ Ashba and James Michael in 2007.

Last year, Mötley Crüe released four new songs for the soundtrack of their Netflix biopic The Dirt,based on their eponymous 2001 autobiography.