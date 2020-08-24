Hipgnosis acquires catalogue of Wu-Tang Clan's Robert 'RZA' Diggs

Hipgnosis Songs Fund has acquired half of the copyright interest and writers' share in the song catalogue of Wu-Tang Clan founder Robert 'RZA' Diggs.

RZA co-wrote and produced all of Wu-Tang's studio albums, alongside many of the solo albums released by the group's members, including Method Man, Ghostface Killah and the late ODB.

The catalogue comprises 814 songs, which have combined received more than three billion streams worldwide.

RZA was listed by hip-hop magazine VIBE as one of the greatest hip-hop producers of all time, while NME in 2012 named him as one of the 50 greatest producers ever.

Merck Mercuriadis, founder of Hipgnosis Songs Fund, said RZA and the Wu-Tang Clan took hip-hop "from being fun to something that represented a true reflection of what the streets and being black in America was really like".

"They were and are the most authentic band and brand in hip-hop and it all starts with RZA's vision, his songs and his struggle, manifested in music, that could show the entire world what was really going on," he added.

"He is now globally recognised as a true renaissance man of hip-hop and most would argue that he is the GOAT [greatest of all time]."

RZA said: "I wear various hats in my artistic expressions, but the one that has been so deeply reflective of my life's journey is my songwriting. I'm honoured to partner up with Merck and the Hipgnosis team to usher my songs into an exciting future."

The artist's long-time manager Tyler Childs, at Forward Artist Management, added: "Merck and Hipgnosis are true music people through and through. RZA and I are thrilled to partner with them on these songs and continue our long standing relationship with Merck."

RZA formed Wu-Tang Clan in 1992, with its debut album Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), released in 1993, being certified triple platinum and influencing many subsequent hip-hop records.

The group's second album, Wu-Tang Forever, released in 1997, meanwhile, was certified 4x platinum in the year of its release and earned a Grammy Award nomination for Best Rap Album the following year.

The W, released in 2000 and featuring its renowned hit Gravel Pit, was certified double platinum, while Wu-Tang's fourth release, Iron Flag, was gold certified.

RZA also co-wrote and produced Tical by Method Man, which featured the 1995 Grammy winning single I'll Be There for You/You're All I Need to Get By. He also worked on Return to the 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version by ODB; Only Built 4 Cuban Linx... by Raekwon; and Ironman by Ghostface Killah.

More recently, RZA worked with Kanye West to co-produce his 2010 album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, as well as Kanye and Jay-Z's collaborative Watch the Throne album in 2014.

RZA has released four solo studio albums himself - Bobby Digital in Stereo, Digital Bullet, Digi Snacks and Birth of a Prince, the middle two of which were released under his Bobby Digital alter-ego.