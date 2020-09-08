Hipgnosis Songs Fund makes president and chief catalogue officer hires

Hipgnosis Songs Fund has appointed the former president of Virgin EMI as president and hired a chief catalogue officer.

Ted Cockle has been named president, while Amy Thomson joins as chief catalogue officer, with both roles effective immediately.

In a statement it said the duo will be applying their "proven form, structure and process to continue to grow and care for songs and their legacy within the growing Hipgnosis Songs catalogue globally".

Cockle was president of the Virgin EMI label when it managed the recorded music for artists including Elton John, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Lorde and The Killers.

Prior to this he served for ten years at Sony Music, before joining Universal Music Group to become co-president of Island Records.

Thomson, who specialises in management and marketing, oversaw the careers of artists including Swedish House Mafia, DJ Snake and Seal.

She closed her management business in December 2019 to focus on catalogue management, designing an online system to help artists find, track and trace their catalogue, with the platform having undergone two test phases.

The platform will launch, including Hipgnosis' catalogue, in 2021.

Merck Mercuriadis, founder of the Hipgnosis Songs Fund, said: "It is a testament to the iconic song catalogue that we have assembled over the last two plus years, and our songwriters, that we have been able to attract executives with the extraordinary talent, pedigree and success of Ted and Amy. I have been very vocal about disrupting the world of traditional publishing with ‘song management'.

"In song management we actively manage our songs with great responsibility to higher levels of success. I don't believe there is a traditional publisher that has brought together this level of expertise to manage its songs."