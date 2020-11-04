Update: Round Hill raises $282m for Hipgnosis competitor fund

The Round Hill Music Royalty Fund has raised $282m from its initial public offering, falling short of its $375m target.

With shares expected to begin trading on 13 November, the fund aims to provide investors with an attractive level of regular and growing income, and capital returns from investment primarily in high quality, music intellectual property.

The company will buy catalogues of musical compositions and songs, through investing into the songwriter's copyright interest, as well as the rights to the recording of the composition and all other ancillary rights.

Round Hill CEO Josh Gruss said the firm was "encouraged by the strong level of support for the IPO", with the launch marking "the next stage in Round Hill's development in London, a market with sophisticated investors that understand music royalties and the potential from this asset class".

Chair Trevor Bowen added: "When considered against the global turbulence prevalent during the IPO process due to Covid-19, this achievement clearly demonstrates a strong investor appetite for both the music royalty asset class, the performance of which is highly uncorrelated to movements in the global economy, and the recognised expertise of the Round Hill team as an investment manager in this sector.

"On behalf of the Board I welcome our new shareholders and thank them for their support, and we look forward to updating you all on the progress of Round Hill and their team, as we together develop the company as a listed entity.

"The company has an identified portfolio of exceptional songs and catalogues including classic tracks from some of the world's best-known artists that are already extremely familiar to the investment manager. We will actively progress and update on our intention to purchase the identified portfolio for the company as soon as practical."

Cornerstone investor

It has previously been announced that M&G Investment Management would become a cornerstone investor in the Round Hill Music Royalty fund once it IPOs on the London Stock Exchange.

Round Hill said on Tuesday that M&G had carried out a due diligence process and that it intended to make an investment in the initial issue of shares, but had demanded two revisions to the company structure.

Those include "minor amendments" to some of the investment restrictions contained in the company's investment policy, and as the introduction of a key person provision in the investment management agreement between the company and Round Hill Capital.

The board of the trust also announced the publication of a supplementary prospectus, which had been given FCA approval.

It said the supplementary document was to be read in conjunction with the prospectus published on 19 October when the initial offer was announced.

Round Hill is seeking to raise $375m to invest in a catalogue of music rights, becoming a competitor to the popular Hipgnosis Songs Fund.