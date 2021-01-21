Hipgnosis urged to use equity raise prospectus to shed more light on financial disclosures

Analysts hope Hipgnosis Songs Fund will provide shareholders with more detailed financial disclosures on recent acquisitions in the prospectus for its forthcoming equity issue.

Hipgnosis said on Thursday (21 January) it would raise further capital at 121p, a 1.2% discount to Wednesday's closing share price, in order to acquire a fresh pipeline of catalogues.

It will be the fund's third raise in the space of six months, and came alongside the announcement it had bought 100% of the producer rights to Metallica and Michael Bublé collaborator Bob Rock.

Stifel poses key questions around Hipgnosis' future capital growth prospects

Yet again, Hipgnosis provided investors with no financial details of the purchase, with Numis analyst Priyesh Parmar once more noting the lack of financial disclosure regarding recent portfolio acquisitions, making it difficult to make a detailed financial assessment of the fund.

"We would hope that the prospectus provides some aggregated data to help investors understand their current exposures," Parmar said.

The capital raise will come in the form of an initial placing, offer for subscription and intermediaries offer of new ordinary shares. The 121p price equates to a 2.3% premium to the company's estimated net asset value (NAV).

Hipgnosis' two previous issues raised a combined £426.4m, and Parmar said it was no surprise to see Hipgnosis return to the secondary market, having previously flagged it was considering raising more cash.

Hipgnosis said it expected to announce the result of the issue on 5 February, with the proceeds used to acquire a pipeline of music catalogues identified by the investment manager and expected to be deployed within three months.

Investec issues 'buy' recommendation for Hipgnosis after 'transformational' year

The acquisition of Rock's catalogue, which includes Metallica's Black Album and Bublé's Call Me Irresponsible, was the fund's fifth of the year, coming a week after it bought the rights to Shakira's catalogue.

The trust also recently increased its revolving credit facility by 50% to $600m, allowing it more flexibility in its ability to use the closed-ended fund structure to gear the portfolio.

Hipgnosis also declared a Q4 interim dividend of 1.3125p, in line with the target of 5.25p pa., which equates to a prospective yield of 4.3%.

Parmar added that Numis believed music royalties would remain "an interesting area which is garnering increased investor attention globally", noting the recent launch of Round Hill Music Royalty Fund as well as recent acquisitions from KKR and Universal Music Group of the portfolios of Ryan Tedder and Bob Dylan respectively.

"Hipgnosis has been highly acquisitive and built a significant market position in the sector in a short space of time, and in the long term it will be key for the fund to demonstrate how cash flows from acquisitions compare to modelled expectations," Parmar said.