Hipgnosis appoints Whitney Houston producer L.A. Reid to advisory board and buys music catalogue

Hipgnosis Songs Fund has acquired the song catalogue of Grammy award-winning songwriter and producer L.A. Reid and appointed the former music executive to the advisory board of The Family (Music) Limited, the trust’s investment adviser.

Hipgnosis said it had bought 100% of Reid's publishing interests and writers share of income in his catalogue, which comprises 162 songs.

Reid has worked with artists such as Boyz II Men, Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston, of which the latter included co-writing and producing Queen of the Night for The Bodyguard album, to date the biggest-selling movie soundtrack of all time.

Round Hill looks to raise $375m for Hipgnosis competitor

Hipgnosis founder Merck Mercuriadis said: "L.A. Reid has become so successful as a music executive and developer of some of the most important artists in music over the last 30 years that people often forget that he is an incomparable songwriter and the work he and Babyface did together defines R&B as we know it today.

"It is a great pleasure to welcome L.A. Reid and his incredible set of songs to the Hipgnosis family."

Reid added: "I can't imagine a better home for my lifetime of music and songs than Hipgnosis. Merck and his dream team truly value artists and their creative vision, and I couldn't be more thrilled to partner with them for this exciting new chapter."

As a music executive, Reid co-founded LaFace Records with Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds in 1988, later signing the likes of Usher, TLC, OutKast, Toni Braxton and P!nk.

LaFace merged with Arista Records in 2000, with Reid becoming CEO and president, and went on to sign and develop the careers of artists such as Avril Lavigne and Ciara.

Stifel: UK trusts offer opportunities for contrarian investors

Reid was appointed chairman and CEO of The Island Def Jam Music Group in 2004, where he worked with Mariah Carey on her 2005 album The Emancipation of Mimi, as well as being a key player in the successes of Kanye West, The Killers and Ne-Yo. He also signed Justin Bieber at the age of 14.

Reid joined Epic Records as chairman and CEO in 2011, working with Meghan Trainor, Camila Cabello and DJ Khalid. He went on to co-found Hitco Entertainment, which counts Jennifer Lopez and Saint JHN among its roster.