Multi-Manager
JPMAAM launches sustainable long/short fund
Targeting the "winners and losers" of sustainable investment themes
VitalityInvest launches multi-manager fund range
New partnership with SEI
7IM's Justin Urquhart Stewart to retire
As of January 2020
Limbu departs Octopus multi-manager team
Joined team in 2008
Alliance Trust adds active global equity manager to stockpickers
Brings number of stockpickers to nine.
Multi-managers flee alternative funds in Q2 2019
Cash holdings continue to grow
GAM Investments renames multi-manager fund range
Adopted global approach
John Husselbee: Persisting with unicorns
Patience must be a watchword
Prestige launches private debt and credit multi-manager fund
Targeting returns of up to 7% per annum
Kames poaches ASI manager for property team
Will report to Mark Bunney
Premier AM's profits jump 38% but Brexit threatens short-term flows
AUM up to record high
BMO GAM's FundWatch: 'Eerily stagnant conditions' continue to stunt performance
Just 19 funds delivered consistent top quartile returns
How Alliance Trust is recovering from 'awful period' and what can attract wealth manager interest
18 months on from multi-manager structure launch
Aviva strengthens multi-manager research team with hires from Barings and Jupiter
Number of recent hires
Jupiter unveils absolute return fund within Merlin multi-manager range
NURS version of Jupiter Merlin Real Return Portfolio SICAV
Gosling's Grouse: Are multi-manager funds worth the money?
The multi-manager structure as we know it today - free of capital gains tax (CGT) for the buying and selling of funds within the wrapper and free of VAT - is 50 years old next year.
Revealed: Multi-managers' favourite funds and strategies in volatile Q1
Fixed income 'surprise winner'
Husselbee shifts from growth to value across multi-asset range
10-year spread between growth and value at widest point
'Encouraging start' for Alliance Trust following restructure though analysts concerned by 'black-box drawback'
One year into raft of changes
7IM shifts MM portfolios towards active funds as 'market becomes more discerning'
Ramped up passive exposure in 2016
Ex-OMGI multi-asset managers Ventre and Zagamé resurface with boutique launch
Soft launch this week
BMO GAM: 'Number of funds generating consistent returns continues to deteriorate'
IA Global Bonds most accomplished sector
Witan Pacific trust board revises multi-manager line-up
'Emphasis on active portfolio management'
Hargreaves Lansdown sees end-of-tax-year boost despite 'considerable investment challenges'
Chris Hill's first results as CEO