Selectors on Screen: abrdn's Trowsdale on data, SDR impact and 'new world' challenges

She also discusses the impact of the FCA's new Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) for investors, as well as where she would like to see greater product choice in the sustainable space.

Trowsdale then explains how the team has been positioning portfolios for the challenges of a "new world" inflationary environment and their outlook moving into 2023 and beyond.

Katie is head of the multi-manager strategies at abrdn, where she is co-manager of the flagship MyFolio fund range. She joined abrdn in 2011 and has over 23 years of investment experience. Prior to this, she was portfolio manager for the Gartmore fund of fund team where she worked since 2007. Previously, Katie was a private client portfolio manager and fund of fund manager at Kleinwort Benson Private bank and Heartwood Wealth. Katie graduated with a BSc in Economics and Management with German from Southampton University. She is a chartered member of the Institute for Securities and Investment and holds the Investment Management Certificate.