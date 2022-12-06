Selectors on Screen: Aviva Investors' Dal Mas on alternatives and learning opportunities in a crisis

They discuss his career in fund selection and lessons learnt from managing money during periods such as the Global Financial Crisis.

Dal Mas also offers advice for newer fund selectors starting out, including developing a holistic view of markets by meeting as many managers as they can across different strategies.

Meanwhile, he says the current crisis offers learning opportunities as when things are falling apart, investors are forced to understand why and this pushes them to explore new sectors, strategies and ideas.

Luca Dal Mas is multi-manager team lead at Aviva Investors and a lead analyst on multi-asset, fixed income and alternative strategies.

He joined Aviva Investors in 2018 from Barings, where he managed multi-asset strategies across developed and emerging markets and a fund of hedge funds. In addition, he was responsible for fund research for both the institutional and charities businesses. Prior to this, he worked as an assistant finance manager at Darta Saving Life Ltd Dublin (Allianz Group) and at Banca IMI in Milan.

Luca holds a Master's Degree in Financial Economics from Bocconi University in Milan (Italy) and is a CFA and CFTe Charterholder.