Coutts and JP Morgan AM partner to launch alternatives fund

The newly launched strategy allows Coutts clients to diversify their assets within their equity or bond portfolios, providing them with returns with low correlation to other financial markets. By teaming up with JPMAM, Coutts will use the former's track record in third-party alternatives investing and provide clients access to a team of experienced portfolio managers, it said. The solution is available solely to clients from Coutts and NatWest, with other benefits including wealth protection and a more stable return stream over cash markets. Former Kleinwort Hambros CIO resurfaces ...