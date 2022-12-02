Premier Miton haemorrhages £1.1bn in outflows despite positive performance

87% of portfolios outperformed

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read
Premier Miton experienced a 24% overall reduction in AUM, from £13.9bn in 2021 to £10.6bn in 2022.
UK-based fund house Premier Miton revealed it saw net outflows of £1.1bn for the year to 30 September 2022, a significant reversal on the £830m inflows it enjoyed the year prior.

In the group's full year results published today (2 December), it showed its assets under management totalled £10.6bn for the period, down from £13.9bn in 2021, marking a 24% reduction overall.

These outflows came despite a majority of the firm's funds outperforming during the year, with 87% ranking the first or second quartile, in their respective sectors, an increase on last year's 83%. Only one fund ranked in the fourth quartile for the year.

Premier Miton AUM drops £3.3bn

Evidently, the group has been unable to avoid the impact macroeconomic and geopolitical events has had on investors' sentiment in the past 12 months, something Premier Miton's chair recognised.

Robert Colthorpe said the reduction in AUM had also been impacted by both market movements and net outflows, which have occurred across the UK savings industry.

Mike O'Shea, chief executive officer of Premier Miton Group, echoed his disappointments about the group's 2022 results, but said he had been encourages by the recent net positive inflows during the first two months of the new financial year.

Still, he explained that the outflows were almost equally split between the UK and non-UK focused funds, with the multi-manager funds' redemptions cancelling out the positive multi-asset inflows.

O'Shea said its fixed income strategies saw "good inflows" despite the torrid market for bonds in 2022.

On catalysts for the outflows, Colthorpe described asset management as a "cyclical business" whereby "external market factors can have a significant short-term impact on revenues, irrespective of the long-term strengths and prospects for the business".

In those environments, Colthorpe said it was important to focus on managing costs and operational leverage in order to bolster balance sheets.

The group is planning to maintain the annual dividend for 2022 to match 2021, 6.3 pence per share.

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones

Features Editor

View profile
