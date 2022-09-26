St James's Place to merge four funds into one £4.3bn mandate

UK Equity Income fund

clock • 1 min read
St. James’s Place to merge four funds to create one UK Equity Income portfolio.
Image:

St. James’s Place to merge four funds to create one UK Equity Income portfolio.

St. James’s Place is planning to merge four of its UK equity income funds to create one portfolio.

The Allshare Income, Equity Income, UK Income, and UK and International Income funds will all be combined into a new UK Equity Income fund, with an AUM of £4.3bn.

This new portfolio will hold a minimum of 80% UK equities, but it will also invest across a mix of asset classes, such as global equities, global fixed interest and index-linked securities.

The fund group said the investment objective, policy, benchmark, and manager line-up will all change.

On the latter, the new portfolio will retain managers from Artemis and Redwheel (formerly RWC) and will add JP Morgan Asset Management to the mix. 

Joe Wiggins departs St James's Place

St James's Place has had a mixed year so far, with several high-level departures and the announcement of its new mobile app after months of trials with clients.

Commenting on this consolidation, the firm's director of investments Tom Beal said this was part of its 2025 strategy: "We are building a fund range that is underpinned by multi-manager funds, rather than single-manager strategies. This is because we believe that by blending complementary managers together we can generate more consistent returns for our clients.

"The proposed changes will streamline and simplify our offering, merging four similar funds into one multi-manager building block. The solution will be diversified across managers with a blend of complementary styles, offering greater potential for more consistent, long-term performance.  Multi-manager funds also give us increased flexibility and agility if we need to change managers."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Trio of directors joins Investment Association board

ii increases interest rate on cash balances as hikes continue

More on Funds

In the midst of a suite of changes, DWS also announced that Peter Brodehser has joined its infrastructure investment team.
Funds

DWS Group shakes up investment division and strengthens infrastructure team

Changes to Client Coverage division

Valeria Martinez
clock 27 September 2022 • 2 min read
Fitch downgrades Jupiter Fund Management from ‘Stable’ to ‘Negative’ rating.
Funds

Fitch downgrades Jupiter to 'Negative' rating as outflows persist

Jupiter now 'materially smaller'

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 27 September 2022 • 2 min read
Two Article 9 bond funds
Funds

Mirova expands fixed income range with two Article 9 bond funds

Aligned with a 2°C climate scenario

Valeria Martinez
clock 26 September 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Mini Budget 22: Chancellor confirms stamp duty cut

23 September 2022 • 7 min read
02

Thirteen key takeaways from Mini Budget 2022

23 September 2022 • 7 min read
03

Mini Budget 22: Chancellor scraps 45% top rate of income tax for high earners

23 September 2022 • 1 min read
04

Investment Week reveals finalists for Women in Investment Awards 2022

21 September 2022 • 6 min read
05

AJ Bell's Helena Morrissey to step down as chair over disagreement on CEO Andy Bell's role

27 September 2022 • 2 min read
06

Emergency interest rate hike: 'Overreaction' or too little too late?

26 September 2022 • 4 min read
04 Oct
United Kingdom
Conference

Investment Week Select 2022

Register now
Trustpilot