Fidelity International launches two multi-manager funds for Howard Wright clients

Advisers at Howard Wright will blend the two funds and their respective risk profiles to meet their clients’ risk and return objectives.

The two bespoke funds, managed by Ayesha Akbar, Caroline Shaw and Sudi Gupta, portfolio managers at Fidelity's Multi Asset Solutions group, have been designed to provide global exposure to a diversified range of assets.

The Fidelity Strategic Defensive portfolio has at least 70% exposure to lower risk investments, such as debt instruments including global government bonds, global corporate bonds and cash.

The Fidelity Strategic Growth portfolio has at least 70% exposure to higher risk investments such as global equities, global emerging market equities and global smaller companies.

Russell Lancaster, head of UK intermediary sales at Fidelity International, said: "We are pleased to have been working with Howard Wright on these bespoke products and look forward to developing our partnership with them in the future."

Gareth Robinson, managing director at Howard Wright Financial Planning, added: "We chose to work with Fidelity due to their deep investment knowledge and long-standing reputation as a world class investment solutions and services provider.

"Working with the team at Fidelity to create these exclusive products for our clients has been a pleasure."