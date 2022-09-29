Downing's Evan-Cook appointed advisor to VT Johnston Financial's multi-asset funds

£149m fund range

Simon Evan-Cook, fund manager at Downing
Simon Evan-Cook, fund manager at Downing

Simon Evan-Cook, fund manager at boutique investment house Downing Fund Managers, has been appointed by Edinburgh-based financial advisor Johnston Financial as investment adviser to the VT Johnston Financial multi-asset funds.

The £149m fund range, which was launched in 2020, consists of the £80m VT Johnston Financial Multi-Asset Cautious fund and the £69m VT Johnston Financial Multi-Asset Balanced fund. 

Since April, Evan-Cook has advised the funds following Downing Fox's investment process, which focuses on identifying "outstanding" active funds at reasonable charges. 

Both funds are currently listed in the IA Unclassified sector, but the firm expects that that the cautious fund will be moved to the IA Mixed Investment 20-60% Shares sector, and that the balanced fund will join the IA Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares sector. 

"I am delighted to be back working with the team at Johnston Financial. They are a first-class firm of advisers, and are exactly the sort of long-term, high-quality partners we are looking to work with as we build the Downing Fox multi-asset business," Evan-Cook said. 

John McArdle, managing director of Johnston Financial, added: "It is tremendous to reunite with Simon. We created the Johnston Multi-Asset Portfolios in 2020 to drive down traditional investment management fees for our clients and gain access to institutional investment funds."

"Partnering with Simon will allow us to build on these strong foundations, and we are looking forward to growing our clients' wealth together." 

Evan-Cook joined Downing Fund Managers earlier this year. Prior to this, he was a multi-asset fund of funds manager at Premier Miton, where he spent over 14 years. 

