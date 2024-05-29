Premier Miton's Ian Rees to assume full responsibility of multi-manager team

Effective from 1 July, Rees will take over the day-to-day management of the funds as now former co-head David Hambidge steps back. Hambidge will continue to chair the team's macro and markets meetings, all of which feed into all the multi-manager fund strategies. Premier Miton replaces manager on newly-acquired GVQ funds Rees joined Premier Miton in September 2000 and has overseen the multi-asset multi-manager funds since April 2005. He will take on responsibility for the firm's eight multi-manager funds, including Premier Miton Multi-Asset Distribution, first launched in 1995. ...