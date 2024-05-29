Premier Miton's Ian Rees to assume full responsibility of multi-manager team

Premier Miton has promoted Ian Rees to sole head of the multi-manager team, following more than two decades with the firm.
Effective from 1 July, Rees will take over the day-to-day management of the funds as now former co-head David Hambidge steps back. Hambidge will continue to chair the team's macro and markets meetings, all of which feed into all the multi-manager fund strategies. Premier Miton replaces manager on newly-acquired GVQ funds Rees joined Premier Miton in September 2000 and has overseen the multi-asset multi-manager funds since April 2005. He will take on responsibility for the firm's eight multi-manager funds, including Premier Miton Multi-Asset Distribution, first launched in 1995. ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes