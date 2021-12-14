Morgane Delledonne

How to protect against inflation

Investment

Will the Bank of England raise rates this Thursday?

clock 14 December 2021 • 1 min read
Bidenomics: One year on from President Joe Biden's election

US

As US president Joe Biden reaches the end of his first year, Investment Week asks experts whether hopes have materialised, what the road ahead looks like and how US policy decisions could impact global markets.

clock 29 November 2021 • 1 min read
Global X launches its first commodity-focused ETF in Europe with copper miners fund

ETFs

39 holdings

clock 24 November 2021 • 1 min read
Four key investment themes for the new normal economy

Investment

What sectors will thrive post-Covid

clock 21 June 2021 • 4 min read
One giant leap to success: Pivoting to growing and disruptive themes vital for companies' survival

Technology

Grasping innovation for better returns

clock 26 February 2021 •
Global X ETFs launches European expansion

ETFs

Two senior hires

clock 01 December 2020 •
Industry Voice: Higher volatility unlocks yield

ETFs

PARTNER INSIGHT: The sudden recognition that markets were potentially complacent about inflation has resulted in an abrupt change in markets' expected volatility. BMO Global Asset Management believes this has unlocked an opportunity to access increased...

clock 21 March 2018 •
