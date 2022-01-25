Global X ETFs unveils Blockchain UCITS ETF for European investors

The Global X Blockchain ETF (BKCH), which has listed on the London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Börse Xetra, tracks the Solactive Blockchain v2 index.

A management fee of 0.50% applies to the ETF, which will give investors access to themes such as digital asset mining, blockchain and digital asset transactions, blockchain applications, digital hardware, and asset integration.

Morgane Delledonne, director of research, Europe at Global X ETFs, said: "Blockchain technology's transparent, verified transactions and immutable recordkeeping offer significant promise, and there is a growing industry of companies contributing to its development.

"Leveraging Global X's expertise and knowledge of the rapidly evolving blockchain landscape, BKCH will allow European investors to gain exposure to the asset class across a range of different sectors and industries."

The new fund, its first Blockchain UCITS ETF to launch in Europe, will join Global X's existing line-up of 18 UCITS ETFs in the European market.