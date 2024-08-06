Investors diverge over US recession concerns amid global market sell-off

Stock markets worldwide nosedived on Monday (5 August) amid fears that the US is headed for a recession, pushing investors to give up on risky assets.
Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 12.4% as markets closed on Monday, the worst one-day fall in over three decades, according to data from MarketWatch. The US Nasdaq Composite opened 6.3% lower on Monday morning, while the S&P500 was down 4.2%. The fall came amid concerns over a US recession after traders reacted to lower-than-expected employment figures from the world's largest economy on Friday (2 August), which collided with worries from investors and analysts that the Federal Reserve may have delayed beginning its rate cutting cycle for too long. Japanese index suffers worst ever fal...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes