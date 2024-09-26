In June this year, French president Emmanuel Macron's coalition of centrist parties took a beating at the polls, receiving short of 15% of votes in the European Parliament elections, significantly falling behind Marine le Pen's far right Rassemblement National (RN), which scored 31.3%. Immediately following the outcome, the French leader called for a snap parliamentary election in July with widespread concerns throughout the campaigns that the far-right would end up leading France. Investors spooked by political instability in Europe and US But the move actually gave way to a surpr...