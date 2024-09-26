Investors raise alarm over impact of rising populism on European stocks

Political gridlock expected

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock • 4 min read

The recent surge of political extremism in Europe after this year’s elections has sparked concerns among investors about the potential impact of "authoritarian risk" on the continent's stock markets.

In June this year, French president Emmanuel Macron's coalition of centrist parties took a beating at the polls, receiving short of 15% of votes in the European Parliament elections, significantly falling behind Marine le Pen's far right Rassemblement National (RN), which scored 31.3%. Immediately following the outcome, the French leader called for a snap parliamentary election in July with widespread concerns throughout the campaigns that the far-right would end up leading France. Investors spooked by political instability in Europe and US But the move actually gave way to a surpr...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin-Andrei Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin-Andrei Dojan

Fair Oaks Capital launches first European-domiciled CLO ETF in the UK

7IM poaches from abrdn and Mercer for investment management team hires

More on Europe

Partner Insight: Has the European credit cycle been extended?
Europe

Partner Insight: Has the European credit cycle been extended?

Derek Hynes, Fixed Income Portfolio Manager and Will Prentis, Fixed Income Investment Specialist at Wellington Management
clock 21 June 2024 • 4 min read
European Central Bank on track for June rate cut as key inflation metric eases
Europe

European Central Bank on track for June rate cut as key inflation metric eases

Services prices decelerate in April

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 30 April 2024 • 1 min read
FundCalibre's Schooling Latter: The shifting sentiment in Europe
Europe

FundCalibre's Schooling Latter: The shifting sentiment in Europe

Portfolio picks

Juliet Schooling Latter
clock 27 March 2024 • 4 min read
Trustpilot