Global X unveils disruptive materials ETF

TER of 0.59%

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
The ETF seeks to provide investors with exposure to megatrends through their raw materials
The ETF seeks to provide investors with exposure to megatrends through their raw materials

Global X ETFs has added to its line-up of more than 30 ETFs with a new disruptive materials fund.

The Global X Disruptive Materials UCITS ETF (DMAT) seeks to provide investors with exposure to the megatrends of the rise of renewable energy, battery storage and electric vehicles through investment in their essential raw inputs such as cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel and palladium.

Tracking the Solactive Disruptive Materials v2 index, DMAT will invest in companies that operate within the mining, production and refining of these materials. 

DMAT will be listed on London Stock Exchange, Deutsche Börse Xetra and Borsa Italiana from 9 September.

AXA IM launches new ETF platform

It will be offered for a total expense ratio of 0.50%.

"From the rise of autonomous vehicles to growth in new technologies driving a global shift toward renewable energy, major economic advancements are poised to support decades of strong demand for a range of disruptive materials," said Morgane Delledonne, head of investment strategy, Europe at Global X ETFs.

"DMAT leverages Global X's expertise in thematic investing to provide investors efficient access to the critical upstream companies involved in mining and producing the materials that are foundational to many 21st century technologies."

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
