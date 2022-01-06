What an interest rate hike in February would mean for markets

Craig Inches, head of rates and cash at Royal London Asset Management, highlighted that the market is currently 80% priced for a UK interest rate hike to 0.5% in February.

Driving forces behind another potential interest rate hike include elevated consumer price inflation, which is above 5% and still expected to peak further this year.

Given this scenario, "it would seem natural" for the Monetary Policy Committee to increase interest rates again, said Inches.

"However with Omicron continuing to rise and no further restrictions from the UK Prime Minister we could see supply chains impacted further from self-isolation," he added.

"It will be a difficult tightrope for the MPC to tread as they trade off higher inflation with potential slower growth headwinds from the resumption of global lockdown restrictions."

Investors prepare for impending end of Bank of England's bond-buying programme

Gordon Shannon, portfolio manager at TwentyFour Asset Management, said December's decision to raise the interest rate was seen as a "coin toss" given the high levels of uncertainty in which it was taken.

"The rate currently sits at only 25bp, territory we would rank as ‘emergency' rather than merely ‘very accommodative'," he added.

"After months of squabbling with the press over whether his commentary was being misinterpreted, Governor Bailey is unlikely to want to disappoint expectations here, especially with consumer price inflation running well above target at 5.1%."

The key question, argued Shannon, is how high the Bank of England will ultimately take the UK base rate.

"Market implied pricing places the peak at just under 1.20% at the end of 2023, but deep scepticism abounds as to whether this can be achieved."

Bank of England interest rate decision a 'panic move' overshadowed by Covid uncertainty

He continued: "If the bank's resolve to fight inflation is stronger than this, then we think there is likely to be further downside for the UK 10-year Gilt which currently yields just 1.06%."

Meanwhile, Neil Mehta, portfolio manager, Investment Grade at BlueBay Asset Management, argued: "Continued high energy prices this winter, more supply side disruption due to Omicron and new Brexit import controls at the start of this year will further contribute to lasting price pressures which risk feeding into longer term inflation expectations.

"Coupled with a tight labour market by some data points (high job openings), the BoE has little excuse, bar some exogenous event, not to raise rates and attempt to bring inflation back to 2% over the medium term."

An interest rate hike, therefore, would help bring "some credibility" back to the bank from a market communication perspective, said Mehta.

"A hike to 0.5% will also bring the balance sheet into play, opening up different options to alleviate price pressures through the quantitative tightening channel, not just the bank rate," he said.

Fed minutes point to faster rate hikes

No hike, however will "open up more questions" about the institution's credibility and independence.

"Omicron will fade, inflation is red hot, longer term inflation expectations risk becoming unanchored and the labour market is recovering rapidly, there is little excuse not to bring the bank rate back to the pre-pandemic level as a starting point," he said.

RLAM's Inches highlighted that if the MPC decide to raise the interest rate to 0.5% in February, then the base rate will be at "the magic number that could see the formal end of QE in the UK".

He said: "The committee previously announced that if rates were to reach 0.5% then they would stop the reinvestment of any maturing proceeds from QE.

"This would mean that the large maturity in March 2022 would not find its way back into the market as the bank begins the long journey of balance sheet unwind. This magic number is very important for markets as they have been very dependent on the huge demand that QE has provided over the years."

International Monetary Fund urges Bank of England to act on inflation concerns

But "stubbornly" high inflation, rising rates and shortening pension fund demand could see "significant pressure on longer dated yields in a world with no QE", Inches argued.

"However, if the bank does not raise in February I would expect the market to focus on the short term re-investment of the March 2022 gilt (in a mini QE programme), but beyond that (likely 6 week period) the market will focus on the same issues as above which should still see longer dates rise in yield," he said.

"The obvious caveat to all of this is further Covid complications that impacts on global growth and interest rate outlooks."

Morgane Delledonne, director of research for Europe at Global X ETFs, agreed.

"The rapidly spreading Omicron variant in the region could limit the BoE's scope of action in February if the rocketing number of Covid-19 cases translate into a high hospitalisation rate," she said.