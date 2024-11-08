Global investors doubt Reeves' Budget will make UK markets more attractive

Reeves announced plans to raise taxes by £40bn to fix the country's broken public finances and plug a so-called £22bn ‘black hole' left behind by the Conservatives. The agenda included changing the capital gains tax (CGT) regime, with the lower rate of CGT going up from 10% to 18% and the higher rate from 20% to 24%, while keeping CGT on residential property unaltered. CGT rates on carried interest will also be hiked to 32% from April next year, ahead of a further set of reforms from April 2026, while on the inheritance tax front, Reeves introduced a 20% rate on shares held on the Alt...