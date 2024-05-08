Julius Baer International makes Pictet hire to boost markets advisory offering

Julius Baer International, the UK-based wealth manager part of the Julius Baer Group, has appointed Stefano Lupi to the newly created role of head of cross assets markets UK to boost the firm’s offering for ultra-high-net-worth advisory clients.
Working closely with the markets team in Zurich, Lupi will identify a strategy to build and broaden the firm's markets offering, ranging from derivatives and securities to foreign exchange and structured products. Lupi joins the firm from Pictet's London office, where he was in charge of global market trading. He joined the Swiss firm in 2011 as a senior managing director, based in Singapore. Jefferies reiterates 'Buy' rating for Julius Baer on rebound potential "I am thrilled to join Julius Baer International in this new role as the company continues to sharpen the personalised o...
