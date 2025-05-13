US GSS bond issuances falls to lowest level since 2017

The latter reached its lowest level since 2017 in 2025's opening quarter, a period marked by regulatory and policy uncertainty and geopolitical turbulence. Gravis' Albane Poulin: The case for private credit over high yield bonds Europe remains the leader in the GSS Bond market, with over $109bn in bonds issued in the first quarter of 2025 alone, though this is a decrease from the $150bn issued during the same period last year. Meanwhile, Asian markets has expanded, with cumulative GSS Bond issuance from the region surpassing $600bn. This has mainly been driven by issuers from China...