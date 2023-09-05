Capital Strategies Partners appoints ex-Franklin Templeton client service head to sales team

Tom Cartwright joins

Tom Cartwright (pictured) previously worked for Franklin Templeton.
Capital Strategies Partners (CSP) has appointed Tom Cartwright to its sales and client services team for the UK and Ireland, Investment Week can reveal.

Cartwright will work out of London for the third party marketer, which has offices in the UK, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East.

He will be responsible for business development and client service, promoting the asset managers CSP represent in the UK and Ireland, working alongside Steve Sullivan, director at CSP UK.

Ex-Brooks Macdonald director teams up with P1 Investment Services for DFM launch

Cartwright was formerly head of EMEA client service at Franklin Templeton Investments. During his time there, he fostered relationships with institutional consultants and managed strategic partnerships across the EMEA region.

Sullivan, director of CSP UK, said: "I am delighted Tom has joined CSP; he will help raise the profile of the managers we represent in the UK and Ireland.  

"We have an exciting range of products that are relevant to both the UK wholesale and institutional markets and we have expanded the team to gain maximum exposure for our clients in the region. I am very happy in welcoming Tom to the firm."

