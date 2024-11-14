Circe Invest's Fiona Frick: Markets' 'trinity tango' intensifies as Trump returns

Slowing growth in Europe and China, rising debt, and fiscal deficits could reignite inflation as tensions rise. While central banks adopt more accommodative policies, concerns over moral hazard grow. Investors must balance short-term optimism from central bank support and Trump's pro-growth agenda with mounting fears of geopolitical instability and fiscal strain. Geopolitical risks and economic stability Geopolitical risks are significantly underpriced as conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East escalate, along with rising US-China tensions. What is next for the US after Donal...