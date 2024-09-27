AQR Capital macro co-chief Brooks: Never bet heavily on the 'inertial path' of inflation

Markets should be cautious about over relying on the inertial path of inflation, as AQR Capital Management co-head of the macro strategies group Jordan Brooks warns a resurgence is a "real possibility”.
Speaking to Investment Week on the sidelines of Kepler's fifth Liquid Alternatives Summit this week, the principal of the $113bn hedge fund said a renewed inflation scenario driven by an energy price shock is a risk that is currently underplayed by investors. His comments follow concerns by the International Monetary Fund earlier this year that an escalating Middle East conflict could lead to higher oil prices and reverse the current trajectory of inflation. Brooks said the market volatility observed in August is not an "aberration" but rather a reflection of an "extremely elevated l...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes