The struggle to survive: Asset management M&A set to pick up
Perfect storm of cost saving and regulatory burden behind deals
Jupiter and Merian deal reaction: 'Lower product overlap than might be anticipated'
Possibility of fund mergers and closures on completion
interactive investor agrees to acquire The Share Centre
Creates 'group of greater scale'
Hermes and Federated unveil unified brand identity
Federated Hermes begins trading on NYSE
Broadridge buys FundsLibrary from HL to create 'pan-European digital data platform'
Transaction will close in February
Update: Psigma IM to keep branding amid Punter Southall merger
Renamed Punter Southall Wealth
Premier Miton Investors launches
Creates £11bn asset management business
Sanlam UK continues expansion with Avidus Scott Lang acquisition
Now has six offices in the North
Legg Mason affiliates merge to extend reach
'Business collaboration'
Asset management M&A picks up as boutiques set to feel the pinch
Flurry of tie-ups expected in coming months
UBS and Deutsche Bank in 'serious' talks over asset management merger - reports
Would create €1.4bn giant
Amundi fund merger sees range reduce from 150 to 90 amid Pioneer integraton
Affects €90bn of assets
Asset management M&A hits record high in 2018
253 deals in 2018
Valentine's Day Gallery: The biggest break-ups in asset management
Deals that fell apart
When things go wrong in international M&A - litigating into the unknown?
Picking apart merger rules
Schroders and Lloyds in talks over triple wealth tie-up
Plans for new joint venture
The Top Down: Hermes CEO Nusseibeh talks mergers, alternatives and flows in IW's relaunched Podcast
The biggest stories of the summer
Fading M&A in passives: Who will be the 'new breed' of ETF players?
Mergers down, but launches on the up
M&G to merge Global Leaders into Global Themes fund following Smith's departure
Subject to shareholder approval
HSBC explores M&A options for asset management business
Shares climbing
Update: Newton IM's income fund merger approved by shareholders
Effective 27 January