Franklin Templeton has merged its FTF Martin Currie UK Opportunities portfolio into the FTF Martin Currie UK Rising Dividends fund following the latter’s "historically" stronger performance.
The move, which came into effect on 26 July, came "after careful analysis and review", according to a spokesperson from Franklin Templeton. They said the authorised corporate director of Franklin Templeton Funds decided "it was in the best interest of shareholders" to merge the assets of the two vehicles. Franklin Templeton's Martin Currie Japan Equity fund fails value assessment with action needed across other funds The fund is "similarly priced" and "larger", and will continue to offer investors similar exposure to the UK equity market, the spokesperson said. The now enlarged ...
