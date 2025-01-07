Investment trusts see record number of mergers and buybacks as industry locked in deep discounts

The number of mergers undertaken by investment trusts in 2024 rose to ten, double the previous record seen in 2021.
According to data from the Association of Investment Companies, Tritax Big Box REIT's merger with UK Commercial Property REIT was the largest to take place in 2024, leading to a newly created entity with total assets of £6.1bn. This was followed by the merger between Alliance trust and Witan investment trust, which completed in October, reaching a total of £5.7bn in assets. The resulting vehicle, Alliance Witan, joined the FTSE 100 index on 23 December. Meanwhile, the AIC reported seven liquidations, while 32 trusts saw their fees changed to benefit shareholders, as trust boards wo...
