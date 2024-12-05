Amundi in talks to acquire AllianzGI - reports

According to Bloomberg, the French asset manager has been holding intermittent discussions with Allianz Global Investors (AllianzGI) for months about a potential deal. Possible actions include a full takeover by Amundi, or a possible combination with AGI, with Allianz retaining a sizeable stake. There is a prospect of an agreement being reached before Amundi's annual results on 4 February next year, but there are no guarantees the talks will lead to a deal. Both firms are being helped by advisers as they are looking into different asset management transactions, according to Bloombe...