Amundi in talks to acquire AllianzGI - reports

Amundi is reportedly looking to acquire a full or partial stake in the asset management wing of Allianz.
According to Bloomberg, the French asset manager has been holding intermittent discussions with Allianz Global Investors (AllianzGI) for months about a potential deal. Possible actions include a full takeover by Amundi, or a possible combination with AGI, with Allianz retaining a sizeable stake. There is a prospect of an agreement being reached before Amundi's annual results on 4 February next year, but there are no guarantees the talks will lead to a deal. Both firms are being helped by advisers as they are looking into different asset management transactions, according to Bloombe...
