Oberon to buy WH Ireland's wealth business in £1m cash deal

WH Ireland expected to delist from AIM

Jen Frost
clock • 2 min read

Oberon Investments (Oberon) is expected to add £850m of client assets under administration through a proposed acquisition of WH Ireland’s wealth management division.

