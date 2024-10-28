abrdn and Invesco Asia-focused trusts agree merger to form sector's largest mandate

The boards of abrdn’s Asia Dragon trust and the Invesco Asia portfolio have finalised the terms of its merger, which it will now present to its respective shareholders.
Asia Dragon began the hunt for a new manager in May as it underwent a strategic review launched over the vehicle's weak performance. Asia Dragon trust hunts for potential new manager months after merger At the time, the board said it was "interested to consider proposals from established fund management groups" with experience of similar equity strategies, and in an update today (28 October), said it has received interest from a "large number" of prospective firms. On the Invesco Asia team, abrdn said it was "impressed by the distinctive and disciplined value-oriented investment ap...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes