Mattioli Woods and Kingswood to merge

Wealth managers Mattioli Woods and Kingswood have agreed to merge, subject to regulatory approval.
The wealth managers confirmed the news this morning (29 May) and said the announcement marks a "significant milestone" in the firms' shared ambition to "deepen client relationships, grow their talent base, and enhance their service and product offerings". The combined wealth management group will serve more than 25,000 clients with £25bn in assets under administration and advice (AUAA). Kingswood nears takeover deal with PE backer HSQ Investments "It brings enhanced capabilities across wealth planning, investment management, and client service," both firms said. The merger confi...
