Henderson European trust pushes for combination with Fidelity European

The board of Henderson European trust (HET) has decided to seek a combination with Fidelity European trust (FEV) following the resignation of two key fund managers earlier this year.
According to a stock exchange notice today (19 June), the departure triggered a review by HET's board to determine the potential options for the strategy's "future", leading to engagement with shareholders. Nick Train's Finsbury Growth & Income steps up Burberry allocation to highest since February "The board concluded that a combination with FEV pursuant to a scheme of reconstruction of HET under section 110 of the Insolvency Act 1986, creating a much larger European investment trust with expected net assets of approximately £2.1bn was the best outcome for shareholders," the notice r...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes