Mattioli Woods
Mattioli Woods expects to benefit from Woodford scandal and general election
Increased inflows likely
Mattioli Woods eyes further acquisitions
Client fees reduced by £3.1m
Mattioli Woods expands into Northern Ireland with advice firm purchase
£380m assets under administration
Mattioli Woods acquires Midlands financial planning firm for £4m
£120m assets under advice
Mattioli Woods reports 17% revenue rise following multiple acquisitions
Revenue increased 17.4%
Mattioli Woods board members resign in 'rebalancing'
Remain in senior management team
Mattioli Woods to acquire Amati Global Investors in £3.3m deal
Expected to complete acquisition in 2019
Meet the Investment Influencers: Ben Wattam and Ian Goodchild of Mattioli Woods
In the latest in our series of interviews with some of the industry's key Investment Influencers, Investment Week talks to Ben Wattam and Ian Goodchild of Mattioli Woods.
Mattioli Woods acquires advice firm for £8.3m
Wealth manager Mattioli Woods has bought advice firm Taylor Patterson for £8.3m, adding a further £640m to its £5.4bn of client assets.
Mattioli Woods to raise £18m warchest for acquisitions
Mattioli Woods is to acquire advice firm Boyd Coughlan in a £7m deal and has also announced plans to raise a more than £18m from shareholders to fund further growth.
Mattioli Woods founder may transfer half of stake after divorce settlement
Bob Woods, executive chairman of advice firm Mattioli Woods, is to pay out half the value of his 15.1% stake in the firm to his ex-wife under the terms of their divorce settlement.
Fidelity's Himsworth: Why I am backing wealth managers to outperform
Fidelity's Leigh Himsworth is investing in wealth management companies as a key theme within his UK Opportunities fund, in the hope M&A and pension reforms will boost the sector.
Mattioli Woods quadruples discretionary AUM
Wealth manager Mattioli Woods has quadrupled discretionary assets under management to £750m in the year to May 2014.
Ashcourt Rowan sells remaining SIPP business to Mattioli Woods
Wealth manager Ashcourt Rowan has sold its remaining SIPP and SSAS business to Mattioli Woods.
Mattioli Woods plans further expansion as revenues rise 25%
Revenue at wealth manager and employee benefits business Mattioli Woods grew by a quarter in the past 12 months, latest figures show.
Mattioli Woods profits up as RDR raises recurring income
Mattioli Woods has reported an increase in both group revenues and profits as the effects of rule changes brought in following the Retail Distribution Review (RDR) boosted its wealth management division.
Mattioli Woods assets top £4bn following acquisitions
Mattioli Woods, the pension consultant and wealth manager, has reported increased pre-tax profits of £5.56m, up 9.9%, for the year ended 31 May.
Mattioli Woods unveils discretionary service
Mattioli Woods has launched its own in-house discretionary portfolio management service.