Beckett Investment Management set to close down fund management business

Linus Uhlig
Beckett Asset Management (Beckett AM), a Bury St Edmunds-based boutique, is set to shutter, Investment Week understands.

One of the firm's portfolio managers, Ian Goodchild, said in a LinkedIn post today (14 July): "With the closure of Beckett Asset Management and the associated redundancy, I would be delighted to speak to anybody about any opportunities."  Beckett AM was contacted for comment but did not confirm the news.  Ex-Mattioli Woods investment director joins Beckett Investment Management Goodchild co-managed the £900m AUM Blenheim fund range, which included "five building blocks for core model portfolio service and two ethical strategies", his LinkedIn stated.  Alongside fellow portfolio ...

