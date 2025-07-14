Beckett Investment Management set to close down fund management business

Beckett Asset Management (Beckett AM), a Bury St Edmunds-based boutique, is set to shutter, Investment Week understands.
One of the firm's portfolio managers, Ian Goodchild, said in a LinkedIn post today (14 July): "With the closure of Beckett Asset Management and the associated redundancy, I would be delighted to speak to anybody about any opportunities." Beckett AM was contacted for comment but did not confirm the news. Ex-Mattioli Woods investment director joins Beckett Investment Management Goodchild co-managed the £900m AUM Blenheim fund range, which included "five building blocks for core model portfolio service and two ethical strategies", his LinkedIn stated. Alongside fellow portfolio ...
