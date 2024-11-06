Ian Mattioli exits Custodian Property Income board amid transition to full independence

Ian Mattioli will step down from the Custodian Property Income REIT (CREIT) board to focus on his role as CEO of Mattioli Woods following the company’s recent takeover by private equity firm Pollen Street Capital.
In a stock exchange notice today (6 November), CREI chair David MacLellan thanked Mattioli for his "invaluable contribution" as founding director of the trust, adding that he will continue to support CREI from his position as chair of the trust's investment manager, Custodian Capital, a subsidiary of Mattioli Woods. "Ian instigated Mattioli Woods' syndicated property initiative that developed into the seed portfolio for the launch of the [trust]," MacLellan said. Mattioli Woods updates on Pollen Street Capital acquisition timeline In addition, Nathan Imlach, who is the senior indep...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes