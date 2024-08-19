Mattioli Woods updates on Pollen Street Capital acquisition timeline

Mattioli Woods has updated the timeline of its £432m sale to private equity firm Pollen Street Capital’s Tiger Bidco, first announced on 8 March 2024.
A court hearing to sanction a scheme for arrangement is set to take place on 30 August, according to a London Stock Exchange update shared by the wealth management business this morning (19 August). The last day of dealings in Mattioli Woods shares is slated for 2 September, with a suspension to kick in the following day on the effective date of the scheme. A long stop date of 7 December is expected to apply. FCA approves Pollen Street Capital's acquisition of Mattioli Woods The timeline is subject to satisfaction of NS&I Act conditions, Mattioli Woods stated in the update. The...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes