Mattioli Woods updates on Pollen Street Capital acquisition timeline

Deal gained regulator approval in July

Jen Frost
clock • 2 min read

Mattioli Woods has updated the timeline of its £432m sale to private equity firm Pollen Street Capital’s Tiger Bidco, first announced on 8 March 2024.

A court hearing to sanction a scheme for arrangement is set to take place on 30 August, according to a London Stock Exchange update shared by the wealth management business this morning (19 August). The last day of dealings in Mattioli Woods shares is slated for 2 September, with a suspension to kick in the following day on the effective date of the scheme. A long stop date of 7 December is expected to apply.  FCA approves Pollen Street Capital's acquisition of Mattioli Woods The timeline is subject to satisfaction of NS&I Act conditions, Mattioli Woods stated in the update. The...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Jen Frost
Author spotlight

Jen Frost

Editor at Professional Adviser

View profile
More from Jen Frost

PwC hit with £15m fine over London Capital & Finance failures

FCA admits internal failings over bullying complaint – reports

More on Companies

Mattioli Woods updates on Pollen Street Capital acquisition timeline
Companies

Mattioli Woods updates on Pollen Street Capital acquisition timeline

Deal gained regulator approval in July

Jen Frost
Jen Frost
clock 19 August 2024 • 2 min read
Deep Dive: Economic reforms needed to boost investment in AIM as interest rates edge down
Companies

Deep Dive: Economic reforms needed to boost investment in AIM as interest rates edge down

Overturn 36 months of outflows

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 16 August 2024 • 4 min read
UBS wealth management inflows of $27bn stimulate $1.1bn quarterly net profits
Companies

UBS wealth management inflows of $27bn stimulate $1.1bn quarterly net profits

Asset management unit posts net outflows

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 14 August 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot