Mattioli Woods updates on Pollen Street Capital acquisition timeline

A court hearing to sanction a scheme for arrangement is set to take place on 30 August, according to a London Stock Exchange update shared by the wealth management business this morning (19 August). The last day of dealings in Mattioli Woods shares is slated for 2 September, with a suspension to kick in the following day on the effective date of the scheme. A long stop date of 7 December is expected to apply. FCA approves Pollen Street Capital's acquisition of Mattioli Woods The timeline is subject to satisfaction of NS&I Act conditions, Mattioli Woods stated in the update. The...