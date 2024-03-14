Amati AIM VCT faces strategic review as performance issues mount

Amati AIM VCT will undergo a strategic review in a bid to temper the recent performance woes, which the trust attributed to “ongoing challenges in the AIM market”.
According to a regulatory filing, the board and the investment manager of the trust, Amati Global Investors, have been weighing potential strategic options to support the performance of the trust, including the expansion of the vehicle's investment remit. This could see the trust's investment strategy broadened to include a wider range of securities, while remaining compliant with the rules specific to VCTs. Anna Macdonald departs Amati Global Investors after five years Performance of the VCT has struggled in recent years, underperforming the IT VCT AIM Quoted sector average across...
