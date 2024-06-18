Ex-Mattioli Woods investment director joins Beckett Investment Management

Former Mattioli Woods investment director Ian Goodchild has joined Beckett Investment Management Group as a portfolio manager.
In a LinkedIn post, Goodchild announced he joined the firm in May 2024 to manage the company's Blenheim fund range alongside Samantha Owen, Tony Yousefian and Scott Buxton. Goodchild was at Mattioli Woods for over a decade, first joining as an investment manager in 2013, and later becoming a multi-asset fund manager and property securities manager. He was promoted to investment director in 2017, a position he held until January 2024, when the wealth manager decided to axe a "small number" of investment jobs to restructure its proposition. "I am looking forward to contributing to th...
