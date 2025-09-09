Mattioli Woods' Dean Cheeseman: US is a 'unique challenge' for multi-asset investors

Concentration efforts 'challenging'

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 2 min read

Passive investing has dominated for over a decade but despite equity markets continuing to set record highs, the pressure to maintain valuations and squeezed company margins in a tough macro environment has seen caused many to wonder if passive investment is still the way forward, or, if it is time for a change of direction.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

RM Funds doubles down on overhauling GSF board ahead of AGM

PRS REIT confirms KKR involved in bidding process

More on Investment

Partner Insight: Winner Winner, Now EMLI for Dinner
Investment

Partner Insight: Winner Winner, Now EMLI for Dinner

Matt Murphy, CFA, CAIA, Institutional Portfolio Manager on Morgan Stanley Investment Management’s Emerging Markets Debt Team, highlights EMDO’s award-winning strategic role and EMLI’s tactical opportunities in emerging markets debt.

Matthew Murphey, Morgan Stanley Investment Management
clock 03 September 2025 • 7 min read
Education 'fundamental' to get the UK investing
Investment

Education 'fundamental' to get the UK investing

Only 11% of UK households own shares

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 02 September 2025 • 3 min read
MainStreet Partners' Simone Borsetti: Private markets must prepare for sustainability spotlight
Investment

MainStreet Partners' Simone Borsetti: Private markets must prepare for sustainability spotlight

Questions on whether bar is set high enough

Simone Borsetti
clock 26 August 2025 • 3 min read
Trustpilot