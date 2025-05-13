17 pension providers target 10% allocation to private markets in Mansion House Accord

A total of 17 of the largest UK workplace pension providers have signed the Mansion House Accord – expressing their intent to invest at least 10% of their defined contribution (DC) default funds in private markets by 2030, with at least 5% allocated to the UK.
Confirmed today (13 May), the Mansion House Accord – jointly led by the Association of British Insurers (ABI), the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association (PLSA) and the City of London Corporation – is a voluntary expression of intent by signatories to facilitate access for savers to the higher potential net returns that can arise from investment in private markets as part of a diversified portfolio, as well as boosting investment in the UK. The pension providers that have signed include Aegon UK, Aon, Aviva, Legal & General, LifeSight, M&G, Mercer, NatWest Cushon, Nest, Now Pensions, ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes