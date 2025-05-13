17 pension providers target 10% allocation to private markets in Mansion House Accord

Confirmed today (13 May), the Mansion House Accord – jointly led by the Association of British Insurers (ABI), the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association (PLSA) and the City of London Corporation – is a voluntary expression of intent by signatories to facilitate access for savers to the higher potential net returns that can arise from investment in private markets as part of a diversified portfolio, as well as boosting investment in the UK. The pension providers that have signed include Aegon UK, Aon, Aviva, Legal & General, LifeSight, M&G, Mercer, NatWest Cushon, Nest, Now Pensions, ...