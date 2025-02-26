M&G poaches director of distribution from Standard Life

Hudson be responsible for driving distribution growth at M&G life insurance UK across all channels, with a large focus on the intermediated market. He will lead the team that distributes the business's individual life and pensions products. Hudson most recently worked as Standard Life managing director – retail & intermediary. Prior to this, he held roles at LV, Aviva, Friends Life and Aegon. The new addition is expected to report to M&G managing director – individual life and pensions Anusha Mittal. He is set to start in the new role from 10 March. M&G sues Royal London for £27m o...